Sheriff: Multiple guns, drugs, cash seized from home

BUNKER, MO (KFVS) - A drug investigation leads to the seizure of several guns, drugs and cash from a Bunker, Missouri home.
According to the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Office, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant at a home on the 12000 block of Highway 72 on Wednesday, April 3.
During a search of the home, officers say they seized approximately two pounds of marijuana, 115 grams of suspected magic mushrooms, suspected LSD, 15 firearms and cash.
Rickey B. Holt, Jr., 40 of Bunker, was arrested in connection with the investigation.
The Reynolds County Sheriff reports a second suspect was identified and charges will be requested.
The Dent County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation and the South Central Drug Task Force assisted in serving the search warrant.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.