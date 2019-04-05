Sheriff: Kids safe, no active shooter at Maple Grove Elementary in Massac Co., Illinois

MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Massac County sheriff said all kids are accounted for and safe after incident at school on Friday, April 5.
Sheriff Terry Holder said all kids at Maple Grove Elementary School are safe and there was no active shooter at this time.
Illinois State Police is investigating what they call an incident outside of the school involving a school district employee.
Troopers are currently on the scene, along with with multiple other police agencies.
According to ISP, only a school district employee was injured.
Student pick up by parents for the Elementary, Junior High and High School students will start at 2:45 p.m. from the parking lot of Electric Energy Incorporated, at 2100 Portland Road in Joppa. This is just down the road from the school near the intersection of Grand Chain Road and Portland Road.
