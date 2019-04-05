Semi overturned on US 641 blocking roadway

The truck is reported to be empty. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Jasmine Adams | April 5, 2019 at 5:49 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 5:57 AM

LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Crews are responding to the report of an overturned semi blocking US 641 in northern Lyon County between Eddyville and Fredonia.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said the crash happened around 5:23 a.m.

There is a blockage along US 641 just north of the KY 1943 intersection near the 4 mile marker.

The truck is reported to be empty.

The roadway is estimated to be blocked for three hours.

Passenger vehicles may consider a self-detour via KY 902 and KY 293 through Dycusburg.

