Semi overturned on US 641 blocking roadway

LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Crews are responding to the report of an overturned semi blocking US 641 in northern Lyon County between Eddyville and Fredonia.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said the crash happened around 5:23 a.m.
There is a blockage along US 641 just north of the KY 1943 intersection near the 4 mile marker.
The truck is reported to be empty.
The roadway is estimated to be blocked for three hours.
Passenger vehicles may consider a self-detour via KY 902 and KY 293 through Dycusburg.
