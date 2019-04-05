Schools asked to name 3 baby dinosaurs in SIU contest

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Geology Department along with the STEM Education Center are asking for help in naming three new baby dinosaurs.
SIUC recently received the protoceraptors and is asking Illinois elementary and high schools to name them.
They will even be handing out prizes for the top names. The first place winner receives $500 for their classroom and a pizza party.
Ken Anderson a professor in the geology department spoke about why they think its important to get students involved early.
“It’s never to early to start understanding the world you live in, the history of the world you live in and how it works,” Anderson said. “That's what geology is all about, and so the more we can get kids interested, engaged, in thinking about geology, and just science in general the better.”
SIU did a similar competition when they named their much larger protoceraptor Nanu in 2017.
These reproductions are so accurate they even show the grains of sand stuck to the bones from the original fossils.
The naming contests is going on now and will be held until September 13.
They are hoping that teachers will add lesson plans around the naming of the dinosaurs to get students more interested in studying geology. Faculty and students will pick the winners.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.