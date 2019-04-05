Pioneer women aviators honored in Carbondale, IL for their historic flight

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - When the skies were dominated by men, two women made a historic flight from the Southern, Illinois Airport.
That was December 30, 1977.
Southern Illinois Airport Authority officials said this scheduled flight put Captain Emilie Jones and First Officer Lynn Ripplemeyer in the history books as the first female crew to pilot a US Airline.
Officials said they flew Air Illinois UX 214 that day.
Ripplemeyer will appear in Carbondale, Illinois on April 13 to be recognized for her achievement during a banquet.
Jones is scheduled to appear, but she is recovering from a broken elbow and her attendance has not been confirmed, officials said.
