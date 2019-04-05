Pet oxygen masks donated to Union Co, Illinois fire departments

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Fire departments in Union County received new pet oxygen masks.
The Union County Animal Control and darling puppy UCAC Treasure delivered the masks to the Dongola Fire Department.
They said it was “compliments of Giselle using her great artistic talent to save animals.” Giselle Creations on Facebook sells jewelry to help animals.
The masks come with several sizes, tubing, training charts, information DVD, incident reports, slip lead, vehicle decals for the first responder vehicle that carries the equipment and a carry bag.
