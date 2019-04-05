Murray State Police investigating job seeking site ad scam

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Police at Murray State University are investigating a scam targeting college-aged students. It was reported to police by a student.
The scam uses an advertisement on the job seeking website “Indeed” seeking “Lash Techniians” for a company called Lavishly Lashed with a phone number out of Oregon.
The reported owner of the business supposedly has made an arrangement with a local hair salon to be it’s base. There is a promise to pay for all training if the applicant will complete an application for the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology and send a passport-style photo. '
The Kentucky Board of Cosmetology confirms that third parties do not submit these applications and that it contains personally identifying information such as social security number and date of birth.
After consultation with the FBI, the Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology, Murray Police have concluded that the information regarding the job opportunity is a scheme to steal the identities of those who apply.
If you have applied for this position and believe that your personal information has been compromised, contact the Murray State Police Department at (270) 809-2222 or your local law enforcement agency.
