Learn cemetery preservation with the Historic Preservation Program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Learn about cemetery preservation in a two-part workshop on April 11 and 13.
The Historic Preservation Program at Southeast Missouri State University, in partnership with the City of Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission, will host the workshop.
On Thursday, April 11, there will be a lecture on cemetery preservation from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Heritage Room of the UC on campus. It will focus on the importance of cemetery preservation and explain the techniques of preserving a cemetery.
Attendance at the Thursday lecture is recommended but not required.
The second part of the workshop is scheduled for Saturday, April 13 and involves hands-on cleaning and preservation of cemetery stones. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the New Lorimier/Fairmont Cemetery.
Those who attend both sessions will receive a certificate of completion.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.