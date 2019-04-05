Knitting Machine Company holds open house in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - For the ninth year, the Erlbacher Knitting Machine Company’s Open House & Crank In is taking place.
It starts Wednesday, April 3 at Ray’s Plaza Convention Center in Cape Girardeau and lasts until noon on Sunday April 7.
From 5 to 7 p.m. at the Erlbacher Shop the Mixer and Style Show will take place.
The company promises there will be lots of people, snacks and grilled hot dogs.
There will also be live music and a style show.
Company workers said visitors are welcome to make something on a CSM, bring it and show it off. This includes everything from socks to dresses!
Participants in the style show will receive prizes during a random drawing.
