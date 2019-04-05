Illinois AG files lawsuit against USDA for weakening nutritional standards for school meals

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul and six other attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the federal government for weakening nutritional standards for school meals.
The lawsuit claims the USDA’s rollback of sodium limits and whole grain requirements for school meals lacks legally-mandated scientific basis and was adopted without public notice and opportunity to comment.
It said in 2018, the USDA issued a rule that broke nutrition standards set by a rule in 2012, eliminating the final maximum sodium target, delaying by five years the second intermediate maximum sodium target that was set for the 2019-2020 school year and cutting the whole grains requirement in half.
In issuing that rule, the lawsuit says the USDA failed to explain how the changes to the sodium and whole grain nutrition standards for school meals were, as required by law, “consistent with the goals of the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans” and “based on” the Food and Nutrition Board study’s recommendations.
According to the lawsuit, the 2018 rule was neither issued as a proposed rule nor was the public given an opportunity to comment on it.
The federally subsidized National School Lunch program was established in 1946. In 1994, Congress required school meals to be consistent with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, nutritional and dietary information and guidelines for the general public that are jointly issued by the USDA and the Department of Health and Human Services.
The nutritional requirements have been updated throughout the years based studies and new nutritional standards.
Along with Attorney General Raoul, attorneys general of California, the District of Columbia, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York and Vermont joined in the lawsuit.
