Hydrant flushing schedule announced for parts of Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale announced the Fire Department will begin hydrant flushing in three areas of the city beginning Monday, April 8.
- Hydrant flushing will take place at the following intersections:
- South Illinois and West Grand Avenues
- South Oakland Ave. and West Chautauqua St.
- South Wall and East Park Streets
Fire crews will be working weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents living in areas of the hydrant flushing could notice a change in water pressure and possible discoloration.
If the water is discolored, it is best to wait a few hours before doing laundry.
The City of Carbondale says the water is safe to drink.
For water related questions call 618-457-3240.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.