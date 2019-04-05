Hydrant flushing schedule announced for parts of Carbondale

The Carbondale Fire Department will begin hydrant flushing on Monday, April 8. (Source: Pixabay.com)
By Marsha Heller | April 5, 2019 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 11:39 AM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale announced the Fire Department will begin hydrant flushing in three areas of the city beginning Monday, April 8.

  • Hydrant flushing will take place at the following intersections:
  • South Illinois and West Grand Avenues
  • South Oakland Ave. and West Chautauqua St.
  • South Wall and East Park Streets

Fire crews will be working weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents living in areas of the hydrant flushing could notice a change in water pressure and possible discoloration.

If the water is discolored, it is best to wait a few hours before doing laundry.

The City of Carbondale says the water is safe to drink.

For water related questions call 618-457-3240.

