Fort Campbell soldiers set to deploy to Ukraine
More than 150 Fort Campbell soldiers will be deploying to Ukraine in mid-April. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | April 5, 2019 at 12:18 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 12:18 PM

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (KFVS) - Fort Campbell soldiers are preparing to deploy to Ukraine in mid-April.

More than 150 soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team (2BCT) “Strike,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) are scheduled for a nine-month tour in Ukraine.

The soldiers will be replacing the Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which arrived in Ukraine last summer.

According to to the military, the 2BCT soldiers will advise and assist the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the continued development of the Yavoriv Combat Training Center in western Ukraine.

The training in Ukraine has been reportedly been ongoing since 2015.

“The majority of deploying Soldiers are leaders who have years of experience overseeing and conducting tough, realistic training. I expect this to be a great opportunity to share lessons learned from our own combat training centers as well as gain valuable insights from the UAF that will make the Strike brigade a more ready force.”
Lt. Col. Robert Tracy, Commander of 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment

The 2BCT is a task force which includes soldiers from each of the brigade’s seven organic battalions and will deploy as “Task Force Carentan.”

The soldiers will conduct a colors casing ceremony prior to their deployment.

The ceremony will take place at the 2BCT Headquarters on Fort Campbell on Friday, April 12 at 1 p.m.

