Fort Campbell soldiers set to deploy to Ukraine

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (KFVS) - Fort Campbell soldiers are preparing to deploy to Ukraine in mid-April.
More than 150 soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team (2BCT) “Strike,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) are scheduled for a nine-month tour in Ukraine.
The soldiers will be replacing the Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which arrived in Ukraine last summer.
According to to the military, the 2BCT soldiers will advise and assist the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the continued development of the Yavoriv Combat Training Center in western Ukraine.
The training in Ukraine has been reportedly been ongoing since 2015.
The 2BCT is a task force which includes soldiers from each of the brigade’s seven organic battalions and will deploy as “Task Force Carentan.”
The soldiers will conduct a colors casing ceremony prior to their deployment.
The ceremony will take place at the 2BCT Headquarters on Fort Campbell on Friday, April 12 at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.