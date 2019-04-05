First Alert Friday Outlook

A damp and foggy Friday morning will give way to quiet but semi-dreary conditions today. Clouds look to hang around for the morning…and then start to break up from west to east this afternoon. Depending on how much (if any) sunshine you get….morning air temps in the cool 50s should end up in the mid to even upper 60s by afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy and a touch cooler….and with calm winds and lots of moisture some patchy fog is likely again later tonight into Saturday morning.
Looks like we’re setting up for another partially stormy weekend. Saturday looks quite nice…in fact it could end up as one of the warmest days of the year so far…but moisture increases quickly ahead of an upper trough Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring periods of showers and thunderstorms from Saturday night thru Sunday and even into Sunday night. There is a threat of both heavy downpours and severe storms. Too early for much detail but large hail and damaging wind gusts look to be the greatest threats…but isolated tornadoes may be possible as well. Clouds and showers could linger into Monday as models are showing an upper low spinning across the lower Mississippi Valley at this time. Thankfully we’ll get a few drier days to round out the week next week….though with a small chance of thunderstorms about Thursday with another weak front.
