Final charge against McCracken Co. school principal dropped

By Kentucky law, a person can be charged with failure to report child abuse if that person “knew that a child had been sexually abused by a person in a position of authority of special trust or that the defendant had reasonable cause to believe that a child had been sexually abused by a person in a position of authority or special trust.” Also, if the defendant had “knowledge or reasonable grounds to believe that a child had been sexually abused by a person in a position of authority or special trust, defendant intentionally failed to report such sexual abuse to law enforcement authorities, the Cabinet for Health and Family Service, the County Attorney’s Office or the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.”