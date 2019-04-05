Man facing drug charges after traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Two men face charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky on Thursday, April 4.
After a search of the vehicle, several open alcoholic containers were found and the driver, Joel Bickerstaff, 53, of Wickliffe, Ky. was cited for:
- No/Expired Registration
- Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance – 1st Offense
- Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Wear Seat Belts
A search of the passenger, Darin Gibson, 40, of Paducah, Ky. found he had methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. He was charged with:
- Possession of Controlled Substance - 1st Degree, 1st Offense
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
Gibson was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
