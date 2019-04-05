Man facing drug charges after traffic stop

Man facing drug charges after traffic stop
Darin Gibson was arrested on drug charges (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office)
By James Long | April 4, 2019 at 9:13 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 9:14 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Two men face charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky on Thursday, April 4.

After a search of the vehicle, several open alcoholic containers were found and the driver, Joel Bickerstaff, 53, of Wickliffe, Ky. was cited for:

  • No/Expired Registration
  • Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance – 1st Offense
  • Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle
  • Failure to Wear Seat Belts

A search of the passenger, Darin Gibson, 40, of Paducah, Ky. found he had methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. He was charged with:

  • Possession of Controlled Substance - 1st Degree, 1st Offense
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Gibson was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.