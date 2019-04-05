Deputies respond to report of trailer theft

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Deputies with the Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Department is searching for a trailer that was reported stolen.
Deputies said on Wednesday, April 3 they got a theft complaint off of U.S. 62.
The victim owns Wholesale Factory Outlet Trailers according to deputies.
Officials said the owner reported that one of the trailers was missing.
The trailer is described as a black, 14 foot, single axle, with a 4 foot drop gate.
It has a wood floor and gray steel wheels.
Deputies have asked the public to call 270-527-1333 with information pertaining to this investigation.
