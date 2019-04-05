Clouds overnight helped keep temperatures stay mild in the 50s this morning. Light drizzle and fog will be the primary impacts until midday. Mostly cloudy skies today will prevent areas from seeing a lot of sun, but high temperatures will get into the mid to upper 60s.
Clouds will clear out during the night tonight. We can expect a partly cloudy day tomorrow and very warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday is looking dry, but rain/storms will move in late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Storms will continue during the day Sunday some which could be strong to severe.
The warm temperatures in the 70s look to stay with us through next week.
-Lisa
