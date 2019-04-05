Catapult Creative House hosts exhibit to honor children killed by gun violence

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -This is just one of many faces on display at Catapult creative house tonight.
One of the exhibits showcases children who have lost their lives to gun violence.
Christine Ilweski is showing how gun violence has claimed so many Missouri kids’ lives.
“It’s the impulsiveness of guns that’s can be so deadly and you can’t take that back,” she said.
Ilewski founded “Faces not forgotten,” an art exhibit that travels around the country.
“We know famous portraits, but we don’t think of everyday people in portraits,” she said. “By doing a portrait of a child and giving it to their family it raises that child dignity and gives that child memory and honor."
She started this project 10 years ago and said she wanted to help children whose stories weren’t often told including people she once knew.
“I had a personal loss to gun violence when I was a child and about 10 years ago I lost another friend to gun violence,” she said.
Each portrait on the wall depicts a child who died by acts of domestic violence, suicide, or just being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Ilewski said the background of the portrait represents a mother’s grief, and that’s what inspires her to tell each story.
“Nick a pharmacy student who was just hanging out with some friends after a party on the back porch and someone drove the alley just random fire," she said.
Many more portraits just like Nick’s illustrated a life that ended far too soon.
