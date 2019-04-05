Carbondale Police investigating several vehicle burglaries

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating several vehicle burglaries which have occurred between Saturday, March 23 and Thursday, April 4.
Police report they have received at least 13 reports of vehicle break-ins at the following locations:
- 200 block of South Wedgewood
- 600 and 800 blocks of West Mill Street
- 700 block of South James Street
- 900 blocks of South Johnson and South Carter Streets
- 1100 to 1300 blocks of West Chautauqua
- 1400 Block of West Taylor
On Tuesday, April 2, Carbondale officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress at 4:30 a.m.
Police say a suspect was seen getting into and searching a victim’s car.
As the suspect attempted to get into another vehicle, a witness verbally confronted the suspect.
The suspect was then seen walking away from the area.
Police describe the suspect as a whit male in his late 20s with a thick beard wearing an Australian style hat, green jacket and jeans.
In all the of these vehicle burglary cases being investigated, police say all of the vehicles were unlocked.
Police are urging residents to keep their vehicles locked at all times and to avoid leaving valuables in plain view or inside the vehicle.
Anyone with information or sees anything suspicious is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
