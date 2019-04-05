‘Back the Bluebonnet’ challenge has Texas law enforcement playing in meadows, frolicking in fields

‘Back the Bluebonnet’ challenge has Texas law enforcement playing in meadows, frolicking in fields
The Henderson Police Department is getting in on the #Backthebluebonnet challenge (Source: Henderson Police Department's Facebook page)
By Dorothy Sedovic | April 5, 2019 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 5:31 PM

TEXAS (KLTV) - The #BacktheBlueBonnet challenge has public servants and emergency responders pausing to smell the flowers.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Texas are getting into the spirit of spring and taking part in the challenge. The challenge honors a timeless Texas tradition - posing in a bed of bluebonnets.

Posted by Henderson Police Department on Thursday, April 4, 2019

The Henderson Police Department posted a photo on Thursday of one of their police officers laying down next to a bed of bluebonnets with the text “Don’t mind me, I’m just enjoying being a Texan." As of 11:50 a.m. Friday, the post has more than 530 reactions and has been shared 147 times.

#backthebluebonnet #takemybreathaway #slomo

Posted by Palestine Police Department on Friday, April 5, 2019

The Palestine Police Department was not one to be showed up and joined the challenge with a video.

The video shows one of their officers playfully rolling around in a bed of bluebonnets. The video was shared with the hashtags, #slomo and #takemybreathaway. It was posted Friday morning and already has 1,000 views and 33 shares.

K9 Ranger was getting his weekly training on and asked for a break to take his own #BackTheBLUEbonnet photos. Now here's a good boy!

Posted by Grapevine Police Department on Thursday, April 4, 2019

The Grapevine Police Department took the challenge as an opportunity to recognize a very good boy. K9 Officer Ranger took a break from training to do a bluebonnet photo shoot and win over some hearts. Since the photos were posted Thursday, the post has been shared 134 times and has more than 630 reactions.

Felt cute lol might sniff out some narcotics later idk K9 Coco 🎀👑 #k9coco #fitness #model #backthebluebonnetchallenge

Posted by Commerce ISD Police Department on Thursday, April 4, 2019

K9 Officer Coco with the Commerice ISD Police Department wanted to make sure everyone knew how cute she felt. The department posted a photo of K9 Officer Coco posing majestically along with the caption “Felt cute lol might sniff out some narcotics later.” The post has been shared more than 1,000 times and has 790 reactions.

Sgt. Keeping and Deputy Chasteen fully #backtheBLUEbonnet with a picnic on such a nice afternoon.

Posted by Erath County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 4, 2019

The Erath County Sheriff’s Office made sure to remind everyone the importance of snacks when posing with blue bonnets, posting a photo of one of their sergeants and a deputy enjoying a picnic. The post has been shared over 100 times and has more than 460 reactions.

Keeping our love for blue bonnets all in the family at #DentonPD 💙 Thanks for the challenge Corinth Police Department,...

Posted by City of Denton Police Department on Thursday, April 4, 2019

The City of Denton Police Department showed their love for bluebonnets with a set of photos. They reassured everyone that the bluebonnets were not harmed during the photos. Since they were posted, the photos have gotten over 1,000 reactions and have been shared 751 times.

In support of our brothers in blue in the #BackTheBluebonnet. Felt cute, might save you later.

Posted by White Settlement Fire Department on Thursday, April 4, 2019

And it’s not just law enforcement that is getting in on the fun. The White Settlement Fire Department showed their support for their fellow first responders with their own bluebonnet photo shoot. The photos have been shared 79 times and have more than 360 reactions.

Don’t forget to stop and smell the bluebonnets! Game Warden K9 Ruger protecting Texas wild things and wild places. #BacktheBluebonnetChallenge

Posted by Texas Game Wardens on Thursday, April 4, 2019

Naturally the Texas Game Wardens joined in the challenge. They posted a photo of Game Warden K9 Ruger “protecting Texas wild things and wild places.” The photo has been shared 30 times and has more than 420 reactions.

Did we miss one that you think we should see? Send an email with the link to webstaff@kltv.com.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.