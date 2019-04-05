ATF offering $2K reward for information on explosion in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (KFVS) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for an explosion on April 3.
The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,000.
On Wednesday, April 3, around 1 a.m., near Nelson Drive in Hopkinsville, an unknown suspect or suspects used a device that caused the explosion of a white 2019 Ford F-150 extended cab, four-door truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS, email ATFTips@atf.gov or click here to contact them through the website.
