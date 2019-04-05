Ameren upgrading more than 30,000 electric, natural gas meters in Jackson County, Illinois

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois is upgrading more than 30,000 electric and natural gas meters in and around the Jackson County area.
Crews started installing the smart meters on April 1.
This is for customers in the following communities: Carbondale, De Soto, Dowell, Elkville, Gorham, Grand Tower, Hallidayboro, Harrison, Howardton, Makanda, Maple Grove, Midland Hills, Murphysboro and Vergennes.
According to Ameren, they will contact customers before upgrading, so customers do not need to do anything or be present as long as installers have a clear and safe access to the meters.
They said the upgrades will take about 10-15 minutes and will be performed by Ameren Illinois or Donco contracting crews. They will have Ameren photo-ID badges. Installers will never ask for payment of any kind.
Ameren said there will be a brief interruption to a customer’s electric service. If a customer is not present, a door hanger will be left to let them know if the upgrade was completed.
The new smart meters will work with the other system upgrades Ameren is making, including installing automated switches and sensors that will help it detect and isolate outages and restore service quicker.
The meters will capture energy usage information that can help customers control their energy usage and costs. According to Ameren, the meters will also send that usage data to customers online and/or on their phone.
