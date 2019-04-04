West Frankfort Fire Dept. replaces 15-year-old air packs

West Frankfort Fire Dept. replaces 15-year-old air packs
The air packs replaced the department’s current SCBAs, which they say are 15 years old and nearing the end of their life span. (Source: West Frankfort Fire Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch | April 4, 2019 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 5:07 PM

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fire department replaced its 15-year-old air packs with new ones.

The West Frankfort Fire Department took delivery of 18 new 3M Scott Fire & Safety Air-Pak X3 Pro self contained...

Posted by West Frankfort Fire Department on Wednesday, April 3, 2019

According to the fire department, they got 18 new 3M Scott Fire and Safety Air-Pak x3 Pro self-contained breaking apparatus units on Wednesday, April 4.

The air packs replaced the department’s current SCBAs, which they say are 15 years old and nearing the end of their life span.

The SCBAs provide fresh, compressed air for firefighters to breathe while in hazardous environments.

The new ones are compliant with the latest industry standards and come equipped with a built-in thermal imaging unit to help firefighters found victims and in the zero visibility environments of a building fire.

In addition to the air packs, the fire department has a new Rapid Intervention Team Kit and equipment designed to help find and aid injured and trapped firefighters.

According to the fire department, the city also bought two new air packs for the Sewer Department to be used when they’re around dangerous chemicals used in the waste water treatment process.

City personnel will hold trainings with the new equipment and hope to have them in service soon.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.