Under bill, IL hotel employees would get training to recognize human trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Motel and hotel employees in Illinois would receive training on how to recognize human trafficking under legislation the Illinois House passed on Wednesday, April 3.
The bill is sponsored by Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville). House Bill 3101 creates the Lodging Establishment Human Trafficking Recognition Training Act.
“Curbing human trafficking has been an important issue for me since I took office in 2017,” Stuart said. “Giving hotel and motel workers the resources to spot human trafficking activity and alert the appropriate authorities will help bring perpetrators to justice.”
It now moves to the Senate for consideration.
