Study shows Missouri and Illinois bridges rank some of the worst

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A new report by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association shows it’ll take more than 80 years to fix bridges that need repairs in the U.S.
Both Illinois and Missouri rank in the top five states with the most compromised bridges.
“They do fall. They’re pieces that fall from the bridges, you know I’ve seen it," said Lacey Hanks.
He pours concrete on bridges at work and sees their condition first hand.
“They take a lot of wear and tear from all the semis and the heavy loads going across them. They do need a lot of updating," said Hanks.
“The weather and just over time the roadway chemicals and different things. Just things just get old and wear out," said Mark Shelton, District Engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation.
He said in one year, more bridges fall into the poor condition category than crews can fix in Missouri.
“It is a concern that some of our bridges are in poor condition. It is a concern that we inspect our bridges and at times we have to lower the allowable weight limit that’s on our bridges," said Shelton
To fix them, he said it takes a lot of money and prioritizing.
“It makes us have to make choices and probably what will happen as we continue on, something we’ll have to consider is what about roadway condition versus bridge condition," said Shelton.
For now, even if MoDOT considers a bridge in poor condition, Shelton said this doesn’t mean it’s dangerous to drive on.
“If it’s not safe, we close it," he said.
He also warns to not judge bridge safety levels off how it looks.
“Sometimes things look worse than they are and sometimes things are worse than they look," said Shelton
But that doesn’t stop some drivers from thinking about what could happen.
“Sometimes yes that’s crossed my mind. What would happen to a bridge if I was driving across it or if it collapsed," said Andy Livingston, a local driver.
Shelton also said MoDOT crews inspect the state bridges every year for drivers’ safety.
