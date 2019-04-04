Southeast MO State University offers some employees voluntary buyouts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University offered some employees a voluntary buyout in three years.
The Voluntary Retirement Incentive Program was approved by the Southeast Board of Regents at its December 2018 meeting.
It’s similar to a program the university offered in 2017. Eligible employees could apply from January 21 to March 7, 2019.
School officials said they didn’t plan on offering a second round of buyouts, but had to because of budget issues.
The university said it saved $1.5 million through salary and benefit savings and the elimination of some vacant positions. The total savings aren’t known yet, according to the university, because the last group of employees just retired in December.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.