Several arrested on meth charges in Marion, IL

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Four people face methamphetamine related charges after being arrested in Marion according to police.
Curtis A Johnson, 40, of Creal Springs was arrested for possession of methamphetamines on April 2.
James R Young, 76, of Marion has been arrested for possession of methamphetamines on April 2.
Mark W Malone, 49, of Johnston City has been arrested for possession of methamphetamines on April 2.
John D Reed, 50, of Creal Springs has been arrested for methamphetamine delivery and resisting/obstructing a police officer on April 2.
