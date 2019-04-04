Several arrested on meth charges in Marion, IL

April 4, 2019

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Four people face methamphetamine related charges after being arrested in Marion according to police.

Curtis A Johnson, 40, of Creal Springs was arrested for possession of methamphetamines on April 2.

James R Young, 76, of Marion has been arrested for possession of methamphetamines on April 2.

Mark W Malone, 49, of Johnston City has been arrested for possession of methamphetamines on April 2.

John D Reed, 50, of Creal Springs has been arrested for methamphetamine delivery and resisting/obstructing a police officer on April 2.

