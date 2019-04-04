Paducah Police attempting to identify couple in debit card fraud investigation

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help identifying two people.
Police said the couple may have fraudulently used a debit card at a Walmart store and other locations.
According to police, the victim said his debit card was missing and there were several unauthorized charges to his account.
Police said they got video was of a couple using the debit card at several locations.
Anyone with information about the couple is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
