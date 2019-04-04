Murray State, WKCTC to sign agreement

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Murray State University and West Kentucky Community and Technical College will enter into a special agreement on April 9.
Dr. Bob Jackson, president of Murray State University, will join Dr. Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College will sign the agreement at Murray State’s Paducah campus at 6:30 p.m.
The new transfer agreement will provide WKCTC students who have earned an associate degree to transfer into Murray State’s nonprofit leadership studies program.
