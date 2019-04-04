MPD: Man arrested for reporting false carjacking in exchange for meth

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police say a man made up a story about being carjacked, to conceal the fact he had loaned out his vehicle in exchange for meth.
Officers responded to a carjacking call in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley on March 24.
Joshua Scott told them a man, armed with a handgun, struck him in the face and demanded his 2011 Nissan Sentra.
The Violent Crimes Unit met with Scott Tuesday. He then provided a statement, describing the incident as a carjacking.
Investigators found there were some inconsistencies with his statements, compared to the evidence developed in the investigation.
They confronted Scott, who later admitted to fabricating the carjacking.
Scott is now charged with filing a false report.
