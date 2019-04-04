Man sold suspected crack cocaine to undercover officer on parking lot

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is facing charges after police said he sold drugs to an undercover officer on Wednesday, April 3.
Liwan Q. Martin, 22, of Paducah, Ky. sold suspected crack cocaine to the detective in a parking lot in the 300 block of South 9th Street.
During the transaction, the detective saw Martin had several grams of suspected cocaine.
Officers saw a white substance inside his mouth. They could not find the additional drugs in his possession and believed that Martin had swallowed them.
Martin was transported to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment.
After searching Martin’s vehicle, a small amount of marijuana was found.
Martin was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.