Man accused of taking $1,600 worth of building material from lumber company

PORTAGEVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Police say a man admitted to taking $1,600 worth of building materials from a lumber company.
Kyle Woods, 22, was arrested and taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center. Formal charges are pending.
According to Portageville Police Chief Ronnie Adams, approximately $1,600 worth of materials including shingles, plywood and 2x4s were taken from Wood’s Lumber Company during the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 2.
Officers reviewed surveillance video from nearby businesses that showed a man driving an ATV four wheeler, pulling a large dove tail trailer, drive into the back lot of the business and load two wooden pallets onto the trailer and then drive away.
Police say footage from another camera showed a clear image of the suspect’s face.
With the help of the New Madrid Police Department, officers were able to identify the suspect as Kyle Woods from Lilbourn, Mo.
According to Portageville police, Woods was arrested in New Madrid for a similar incident and was being held in the Pemiscot County Justice Center.
A Portageville investigator went to Pemiscot County and interviewed Woods. During the interview, they say he admitted to taking the items and told the investigator where the items could be found.
Officers found the items, along with the ATV and trailer, on an outer road just north of Portageville, behind an old farm shed and equipment.
After further investigation, police say they learned the trailer was stolen from another Portageville business and the ATV is believed to be stolen from the Sikeston area.
Police say the building material was returned to the lumber company and the trailer was returned to the owner.
