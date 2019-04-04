Legislation introduced to improve duck boat safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - New legislation proposed would create stronger requirements and weather restrictions to improve duck boat safety.
Senator Josh Hawley introduced the bill following a duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo. that claimed 17 lives.
The “Duck Boat Safety Enhancement Act” would authorize previously-outlined National Transportation Safety Board recommendations, including requiring the use of life jackets and equipping all operating duck boats to be more buoyant in the case of emergency flooding.
The NTSB made their recommendations three years after a 1999 duck boat tragedy killed 13 people in Arkansas.
Sen. Hawley said this legislation would go a step further by barring duck boat operation in severe weather conditions. If passed, non-compliant duck boats would be prohibited from operating until they meet the necessary requirements outlined in the bill.
