Gloomy & Rainy Day

Clouds will continue to increase this morning with mild temperatures in the upper 40s and mid 50s. Overall, today will be cloudy with rain moving in during the early morning and continuing through the entire day. There is a chance for a few isolated storms during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.
Light isolated rain will carry over into Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies through the day. Clouds will start to clear out during Friday evening with dry weather expected. High temperatures will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s.
The warm temperatures look to stay in the forecast, but more rain and thunderstorms will move in Saturday night through Monday morning that we are watching.
-Lisa
