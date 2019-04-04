Flood water surrounds homes on one Scott County street

SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) - One resident in Scott City, Mo. is hoping the Mississippi River will drop soon to help his neighbors who are surrounded by water.
“Back here is like an island where the houses are and that’s why they’re not underwater, yet it will start at the end then they’ll go underwater one at a time,” said Jay Seabaugh.
Seabaugh, used to live on County Road 308 but in 2011 he moved to higher ground. He said he can’t get used to watching his neighbors homes surrounded by water.
“There’s a family here and they are boating in and out every day with a 12-foot john boat” he said.
He said people are still living in the homes even though the water surrounds them.
“No houses really go underwater it gets in the basement and under the crawl spaces and still where their pumps are they can still have water and electric," he said.
Seabaugh said watching the floodwater reach his neighbor’s home brings back bad memories.
“When i went underwater, I said it’s not going to happen, but you can’t argue with mother nature," he said.
Although he escaped the floodwater this time, he doesn’t shy away from lending a helping hand to his neighbors especially the family of four across the street.
“I brought him some life jackets down for the kids told them if they needed anything, they can come on up and we can do what we can do to help," he said.
Seabaugh hopes the Mississippi River drops soon, and may give this family a break.
“They can either get all their stuff out if the water continues to rise back up or something," said Seabaugh.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.