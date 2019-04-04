First Alert Thursday Outlook

A dreary, damp forecast for the next 12 to 18 hours as a slow-moving weather system crosses the Mississippi Valley from west to east. Could be a rumble of thunder especially in southern counties but the severe storm threat looks pretty minimal. Rainfall amounts should be on the modest side, thankfully, given cresting rivers. Rain should taper off from west to east overnight but even Friday morning could be a bit damp, dreary and foggy as we get partial clearing overnight. Friday should start a brief quiet and warmer period, though we may hang on to quite a bit of cloudiness the next couple days.
Sunday looks to be the next ‘problem day’ with our next weather system and weak cold front moving into the Midwest. Still too far out for any detailed severe storm outlook but at this point it looks like we’ll have enough shear and instability for at least a threat of some strong to possibly severe thunderstorms with air temps in the 70s and dew points in the 60s. In addition…some heavy unhelpful heavy downpours look possible as well…with a chance of rain lingering into Monday. Beyond Monday a few nice days…before another storm threat develops late next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.