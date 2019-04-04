First Alert Thursday Outlook

Sunday looks to be the next ‘problem day’ with our next weather system and weak cold front moving into the Midwest. Still too far out for any detailed severe storm outlook but at this point it looks like we’ll have enough shear and instability for at least a threat of some strong to possibly severe thunderstorms with air temps in the 70s and dew points in the 60s. In addition…some heavy unhelpful heavy downpours look possible as well…with a chance of rain lingering into Monday. Beyond Monday a few nice days…before another storm threat develops late next week.