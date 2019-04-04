From cars to avocados, closing the Mexican border would cut deep into the economy

“Like a lot of administration policies, the staffers in the White House are now trying to fill in the details of what that would look like, as well as the legal authority,” Meyer said. “It’s not that they sat down and said, ‘Well, we have the legal authority to do this and here’s what we’ll do.’ It’s the other way around. The president is just sort of throwing ideas out there, and if he decides to go forward it’ll be up to his lawyers to try to put forward the best legal action.”