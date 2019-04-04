Brad Paisley, wife break ground on “free” grocery store

(WTVF/CBS) - A big day at Belmont University as famous alum Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly made an important appearance on Wednesday, April 3.
The couple has partnered with the university to build their new non-profit -The Store.
The singer broke ground in a big way wearing a cowboy construction hat.
"The Store" will help the under-served in Nashville allowing people to shop "with dignity" for food and other necessities for free.
The Paisleys partnered with Belmont, Brad’s alma mater.
"You don’t learn necessarily things in a textbook like this you can read statistics on a hunger or you can read everything about this subject and never necessarily have it hit you in the heart like watching someone walk through this service which is hopefully what’s going to happen as a student is volunteering here,” Paisley said.
The construction site sits next to the Belmont Ministry Center.
The nonprofit has an initial goal to serve 3,000 people per year through referrals.
