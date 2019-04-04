Application deadline approaches for Med Lab Technician program at Three Rivers College

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The application deadline is May 15 for the Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technician program at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff.
The MLT program at Three Rivers is part of the Missouri Health Professions Consortium. The program was developed to meet the increasing demand for highly competent medical laboratory technicians in rural and under-served areas of Missouri.
The Three Rivers MLT program is designed to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, and professional behaviors necessary to be eligible to apply for the national certification exam, as well as to meet employer expectations.
“We work closely with our students to make sure they have the education they need for the best possible chance of success,” said Dionne Thompson, Three Rivers professor of Medical Laboratory Technology.
According to Thompson, MLT students have a variety of options for employment after graduating and receiving their license. Possible employers include hospital laboratories, private clinics, research labs, vet labs, industry, crime investigations, forensic studies, and public health facilities.
Students must complete an application and meet certain criteria to be admitted into the MLT program.
Applicants must successfully complete the required general education prerequisite courses with a grade of C or higher, have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or higher, and must have a TEAS score in the 50th percentile or higher. Students must also maintain a C grade or higher while enrolled in the MLT program.
You can click here for application forms for the MLT program. Prospective students must also complete a free Three Rivers application.
For more information, contact Dionne Thompson at 573-840-9672.
