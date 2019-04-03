What you need to know April 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 3.
Today will be slightly warmer.
Lisa Michaels says that includes the start to the day with temperatures in the 30s in our northern counties to 40s across the southern counties.
Partly cloudy skies will keep high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s for most of the Heartland. Areas that see additional sun due to the thinning or lack of cloud cover will reach the low 70s.
Clouds will increase tonight and rain will move in by tomorrow morning. Plan on having the umbrella handy because showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible through the entire day on Thursday.
¼ to ½ inch of rain is expected across most areas, but isolated areas could see slightly more.
The Meteorologists are watching a chance that we could see storms during the weekend. The above average temperatures will hang around during the next week.
- Click here for election results.
- Carbondale’s Annual Spring Cleanup and Recycling Day will be on Saturday, April 13.
- While searching for a missing woman, officials found a fugitive in an underground bunker in Kentucky.
- Volunteers from the Heartland are helping communities in Nebraska.
A 12-year-old in Michigan has taken it upon himself to fix the communities potholes.
A couple was arrested after the husband posted a video of himself driving 180 mph on YouTube.
