Traffic stop leads to drug arrest for Paducah man

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’ Department officials said on April 3 they arrested 25-year-old Austin Sharp of West Paducah.
Sharp is facing charges after his rear license plate was not illuminated, he did not have an insurance card, he was operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license and first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
According to deputies on April 3 around 2 a.m. they conducted a traffic stop at the 300 block of Lydon Road.
During the stop, deputies said they made contact Sharp. Deputies discovered that Sharp was in possession of methamphetamine.
Sharp was placed under arrest and lodged at McCracken Regional Jail.
