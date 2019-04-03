Thursday looks wet

Clouds will increase tonight, but it will stay mild ahead of our next system. Lows tonight will only drop into the 40s and lower 50s tonight. Scattered rain likely through the day on Thursday. We could see some heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder but the threat of severe weather is very low. More scattered storms expected Saturday afternoon and evening through the day on Sunday. We will have to keep a close eye on the severe threat for these storms, right now the threat is higher just to our south.