Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese spent $700K settling abuse claims

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau spent more than $700,000 settling claims of clergy abuse over the last 30 years.
That’s according to a new report from Bishop Edward Rice, following an external review of all clergy files.
The report says the southern Missouri diocese spent more than $517,000 paying alleged victims. Another $70,000 went towards victims counseling, medications and future funeral expenses.
The report also named 16 priests deemed to have credible accusations of child abuse.
View the report from Bishop Rice here.
