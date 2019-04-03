SIUC designated as ‘StormReady’ by National Weather Service

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale may very well be one of the safest places to be in the region should severe weather strike, as it is now recognized by the National Weather Service as ‘StormReady.'
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist, Rick Shanklin, who presented the accreditation to university leaders, only about three dozen organizations have met the criteria for this. SIUC is only the second university to receive it.
“That means that they have met some very specific criteria for getting warnings and getting those warnings to everyone on campus,” he said.
Meaning that SIUC has new plans and procedures should severe weather strike. On top of that, Campus Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Ben Newman says they have systems in place to send alerts to people on campus through a multitude of platforms like social media, text, and email.
When Newman got up to speak, he reminded everyone of how bad the weather can get here, talking about the tri-state tornado of 1925.
“The deadliest tornado in U.S. history actually hit Southern Illinois,” he said. "The death toll was 695 people between Southern Illinois, Missouri, and Indiana.”
On top of new procedures, over the past few years, the University has installed 8 multipurpose sirens on campus. Newman said these can be used to warn people about all sorts of threats - not just severe weather but things like active shooter situations - and they can be used in unison or individually.
He said all these new things make his job much easier.
“When you’re able to add new technology and an engaged community and successful partnerships, we’re able to respond effectively to incidences and certainly smoothly,” he said.
While we continue on through peak months for tornadoes, Shanklin said this is the perfect time to be ‘StormReady.'
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.