Route 177 closed in Cape Girardeau Co. due to water over the road

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation closed Route 177 near Kenco on Wednesday April 3 due to flooding covering the road.
Issac Driskell owns land on Route 177 in Cape Girardeau and has since 2011.
“I’m used to it now,” said Driskell.
He even comes prepared with rain boots.
He needs to take on the rising waters to feed his horses and a few other animals.
“Got a couple cats back there. I give them a little feed. I probably shouldn’t so they’d catch the mice,” said Driskell.
Unlike the day crews closed the road, sometimes it’s just too deep.
“It gets pretty heavy out there, pretty deep on the road, and so I know I can’t get through. I have to go the other way,” he said.
“Just because it don’t look very thick or very deep, doesn’t mean it is not very deep,” said Nathan Orf, MODOT Maintenance Supervisor.
As always, Orf with MODOT stresses to “turn around and don’t drown.”
“It’s all for everyone’s safety. It’s why we do it. It’s not to inconvenience the public,” said Orf.
For Driskell, at times it means turning around to stay safe.
“I have another way in. But there’s some wetland back there. It stays wet. I have a pretty good time sometimes getting in. I’ve gotten hung up a couple times, and I got a tractor. I just pull it out," said Driskell.
And no matter how much much effort it takes, he said the horses enjoy the extra water.
“They love it. They come down here and play in it," said Driskell.
Orf expects Route 177 to stay closed until Monday, April 8.
He wants to remind drivers to visit MODOT’s road closure interactive map.
