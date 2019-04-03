Police: Lauryn Sizemore found in southern Alabama, step-grandfather in custody

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY (WFIE) - Dawson Springs police say Lauryn Sizemore has been found and is safe.
The announcement was made during a vigil at Dawson Springs High School.
We’re told her step-grandfather, 56-year-old Eugene Harper, is in custody.
An amber alert was issued early Tuesday morning. The teen was last seen around midnight on March 30 in her bedroom.
Authorities say Harper told friends he was going to Texas. His father and brother live in Houston.
Many people are wondered why there was a delay in an Amber Alert. Investigators say the case, at first, did not meet the criteria for KSP to issue it.
