Non-emergency phone lines down in Franklin, Saline Counties

Non-emergency phone lines down in Franklin, Saline Counties
An area phone outage has affected non-emergency lines at the Franklin County and Saline County Sheriff’s Offices. (Source: Pixabay)
April 2, 2019 at 7:57 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 8:12 PM

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - An area phone outage has affected non-emergency lines at the Franklin County and Saline County Sheriff’s Offices.

911 service is working.

The temporary number to report an emergency in Saline County is 618-253-3737.

For Franklin County:

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

618-663-0870 or 618-513-3011

Central Dispatch

618-663-0881 or 618-218-9776

West Frankfort Dispatch

618-663-0876 or 618-663-0867

West City Dispatch

618-435-8131 or 618-435-8132

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.