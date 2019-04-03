Non-emergency phone lines down in Franklin, Saline Counties

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - An area phone outage has affected non-emergency lines at the Franklin County and Saline County Sheriff’s Offices.
911 service is working.
The temporary number to report an emergency in Saline County is 618-253-3737.
For Franklin County:
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
618-663-0870 or 618-513-3011
Central Dispatch
618-663-0881 or 618-218-9776
West Frankfort Dispatch
618-663-0876 or 618-663-0867
West City Dispatch
618-435-8131 or 618-435-8132
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.