Murray State’s Ja Morant headed to the NBA Draft

(KFVS) - Heartland Sports can confirm Murray State’s Ja Morant is headed to the NBA Draft.
Murray State will be announcing the news tonight at 6 p.m. at the CFSB Center.
CBS Sports is reporting Morant is a projected top-three draft pick.
He was the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and led the Racers to the NCAA Tournament where they had a first round victory over Marquette.
He finished the season with 331 assists, the sixth most in NCAA single-season history, according to Murray State. The 331 assists and 808 points were both Murray State single-season records and he set the MSU career assist record in only two seasons.
