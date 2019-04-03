Move Over Law affects Heartland towing company

SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) - Midwest Truck Inc. is a family towing business for Ron Pratt. One he’s been a part of for 34 years. It is a job that comes with risks.
“My wife stays home at night and prays because she doesn’t know if I’m going to come home,” he said.
Pratt said the job often comes with close calls. "We've had mirrors struck, we've been hit by mirrors as cars fly by," he said.
The Move Over Law does not just protect officers or emergency vehicles, but also people like Pratt working roadside.
"We're not as noticeable on side of the road as a fire truck, ambulance, or police car people don't consider us in the same category," Pratt said.
Pratt and others in his line of work do risk their lives every day, and that is why he's a big advocate for the Move Over Law.
He said, “I want to get the word out about the slow down move over campaign for the last two years we’ve taken part in a national initiative.”
It is an initiative created by the American Towman to honor those killed on the roadside. His plea today is for drivers to put their phones down and pay attention. Until then - all he can do is watch his back.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.