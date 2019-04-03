Missing man found dead in farmer’s field

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in Pemiscot County, Missouri, after a farmer found the body of a man in his field.
Pemiscot County deputies were called to the farmer’s field around 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, April 2.
When deputies arrived to the scene, approximately two miles North of Hayti along Route J, they found the body of a black male.
A wallet and cell phone were found with man.
The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office identifies the deceased as 64-year-old William Swinton of Kennett, Mo.
The sheriff’s office says Swinton had been reported missing to the Kennett Police Department on Tuesday, March 12.
Swinton was reportedly last seen walking away from the Hayti Hospital on Sunday, March 10.
According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and volunteers searched for Swinton after he was reported missing. Crews also searched the area where his body was discovered.
Swinton’s family has been notified.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, April 5 to determine what caused Swinton’s death.
The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
